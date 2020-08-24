Several defendants named in a Perryopolis man’s federal lawsuit over time he spent in the Fayette County Prison have been dismissed.
Steven J. Lubic claimed his rights were violated when he was denied a bail hearing and spent six days behind bars in 2017.
The suit named the county, its prison board, former warden Brian Miller, guard T.J. Fike, prison employee Lou Krukowsky and state police Trooper Matthew Uram.
Court paperwork filed last week dismissed the prison board, Miller, Fike and Krukowsky said defendants.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney Charity Grimm Krupa, alleged Lubic was picked up in Fayette County on an Allegheny County arrest warrant, and taken to the Fayette lockup without being given a bail hearing.
While he was in the prison, the suit alleged, he was exposed to deplorable conditions. He was released after six days.
The suit alleged as a result of his incarceration, Lubic suffers from psychological and emotional distress.
