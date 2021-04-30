Over $1 million in grants have been awarded to help bolster recycling efforts in Fayette County in the last few years.
A recycling roundup of funding was recently issued by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Southwest Regional Office to both the county and its municipalities since 2019.
Of that funding, $600,000 went toward new drop-off recycling bins that were placed at various locations countywide; purchase and conversion of the former Goodwill Recycling Center to the Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center; development of recycling education through printed materials, videos, signage and more; upgrades to existing and purchase of new, specialty trucks to aid in recycling efforts; purchase of a paper shredder for use at the Fayette County Courthouse and more.
“With (the DEP’s) help, we’ve significantly expanded our efforts to make recycling convenient for all Fayette county residents,” said county Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea. “Without that support, our program would not have taken off like it has over the last year. Their financial assistance has allowed us to take things to the next level.”
Municipal recycling grants have also been awarded in recent years, including $81,000 for German Township, $53,730 for Connellsville City, $150,030 for Connellsville Township, $88,200 for Georges Township, $44,865 for North Union Township, $237,029 for South Union Township, $54,000 for Uniontown City and $350,000 for Washington Township.
Commissioner Vince Vicites, who founded the county’s recycling program in the early 1990s, said the county has always had an excellent relationship with DEP officials.
“That working relationship has been developed over 33 years of working together to improve the environment, ever since the passage of Act 101 in 1988,” Vicites said. “During that time, DEP officials have awarded several million dollars to Fayette County for recycling and composting programs.”
Commissioner Dave Lohr said that collaboration has made the county stronger.
“Working together allows us to operate more efficiently, because we benefit from their expertise and experience,” Lohr said. “There are resources that the DEP can help to unlock, and they have vast experience with what does and does not work in recycling.”
Moving forward, Shea said she hopes that relationship will continue growing and allow her to accomplish her countywide recycling goals.
“Recycling is important,” she said, adding that it prevents pollution, reduces greenhouse gasses and limits landfill waste. “My goal is to make recycling a regular, convenient, sustainable part of life for all our citizens. Through continued outreach and education -and some help from the DEP -we’re well on our way to making that dream a reality.”
For more information about the Fayette County Recycling Program or Recycling Convenience Center, call the Recycling Hotline at 724-430-4884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.