Shapiro visits Connellsville

Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Gov. Josh Shapiro (at the podium) visited Yough River Park in Connellsville on Thursday to launch the Commonwealth’s Office of Outdoor Recreation and highlight the 2023-24 budget’s $112 million investment in state parks and forests.

 Mark Hofmann | Herald-Standard

Standing between the banks of the Youghiogheny River and the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail in Connellsville on Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke about how important state parks and outdoor recreation are to Pennsylvania’s economy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.