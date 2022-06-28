Sheetz announced Monday it will reduce the price of gas on certain fuels, effective immediately in Pennsylvania.
Sheetz said its goal is to “lower the pain at the pump” with the gas price reduction.
According to a media release, effective immediately, Sheetz will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85.
Sheetz said the offer will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.
It should be noted, though, that some vehicles are not approved to use Unleaded 88 or E85 gas.
Unleaded 88 is for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol (51% to 83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles.
Drivers are advised to check their owners manuals to see if their cars are able to run with U88 or E85 gas.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Pennsylvania is $4.95 for regular, down from $5.02 last week, so the savings would average close to 96 cents if customers choose Unleaded 88 when filling up at Sheetz over the holiday weekend.
