As COVID-19 continues to spread, area shelters and other social service organizations continue with their work, rigorously applying sanitary practices as they deliver services to vulnerable populations.
“We’re not going to stop services,” said Lisa Hannum, executive director, Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “Just because COVID-19 is out there does not mean that domestic violence will stop.”
Hannum said administrators are reviewing options to modify services in the coming days. She stressed that people in the Fayette County area experiencing trouble should still feel free to call the emergency hotline at 724-439-9500. Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania covers Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Irmi Gaut, executive director of City Mission-Living Stones, Inc., said operations continue at full capacity as staff members take careful health precautions. City Mission-Living Stones, Inc. runs emergency shelters for men and women in Uniontown.
“We are following the health department guidelines,” Gaut said. “We have them posted at our shelters. We’re taking extra hygiene measures to try to keep the shelters sanitary, and we’re taking preventive strategies, trying to keep staff and clients away from others if they are sick.”
Sister Annette Frey, co-director of Mary House, Inc., in Uniontown, also said that operations are moving along without interruption. She said that she and the other co-director, Sister Jean Augustine, work from home – something that helps to minimize the chances of catching an illness.
Mary House provides transitional housing for women experiencing homelessness, Frey said, and she noted that two women are staying in the house right now.
“We’ve talked about hand-washing and keeping things clean,” she said.
Rev. Terry Sanders, who founded Genesis House Ministries, in Uniontown, with his wife, the Rev. Rhonda Sanders, reported no interruptions.
“We’re fine right now,” he said. “We’re just following all the protocol disseminated from our health department.”
Genesis House Minsitries is described on its website as a “clinically managed, faith-based halfway house.” It harbors space for 16 men in its residential program, and it’s been running for about seven years.
Terry Sanders said hygiene practices at the facility are stringent even in ordinary times – “standard protocol,” he said, that’s “even more heightened now.”
He said staff there are also watching for developments regarding COVID-19.
“We’re paying attention, as everyone is,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.