Jumonville Glen was the site of a brief battle that would change the course of history.
The first shots of the French and Indian War were fired in the secluded, wooded area in Farmington May 28, 1754.
“There is still controversy over what happened, who fired the first shots,” said Park Ranger Tom Markwardt. “Some think George Washington himself did.”
At the time, Washington was a 22-year-old lieutenant colonel with the Virginia militia. Washington was ordered to lead 132 militia members to march north from Alexandria, Virginia to occupy and defend the Upper Ohio Valley. The French and British were fighting over who would have control over North America. Both the French and British made Native American allies. Many historians consider the French and Indian war to be the American theater of the Seven Years War.
As Washington and his soldiers arrived in the area, they knew the French were nearby. They camped about seven miles away from Jumonville Glen in an area called the Great Meadows.
“When Washington’s native allies came to the camp here in the Great Meadows and told him where the French were hiding, he decided to preemptively strike,” Markwardt said.
Washington’s decision was prompted by an earlier encounter, when the French located 40 Virginians along the Forks of the Ohio and forced them to leave.
“In Washington’s eyes, the French had already committed an aggressive act,” he said.
The night before the battle, called the “Jumonville Affair,” Washington and 40 soldiers followed Iroquois scouts to the glen, where the French were camping. The French troop of 31 soldiers was led by Ensign Coulon de Jumonville, the namesake of the area. The British were joined by an Iroquois leader, Tenacharisson, also known as the “Half King,” and Iroquois warriors.
The French spotted the British at daybreak, and a battle began. Ten of the French soldiers were killed before they surrendered, and 21 were captured. One British soldier was killed and two others were wounded in the battle.
It was Washington’s first military encounter, along with many of his men. It lasted only 15 minutes.
One of the captured French soldiers escaped the British and ran, barefoot, to Fort Duquesne in Pittsburgh. There, he told the story of the battle, and the French vowed to avenge the lives lost in the battle.
A little more than one month later, the British and French would clash again at Fort Necessity when Jumonville’s brother, Captain Louis Coulon de Villiers, would lead his troops to Washington’s doorstep.
Jumonville Glen is a sub-unit of the Fort Necessity National Battlefield, which is operated by the U.S. National Park Service. It is located about 2 miles down Jumonville Road from Route 40. A ½-mile, paved trail takes visitors to the battle site, which is a ledge of rocks hidden below a ledge now known as “Washington’s Rocks.”
