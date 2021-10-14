Brownsville sign

Mike Jones

A school bus passes by 25 Market St. in Brownsville where a Coca-Cola advertising mural originally painted on the side of the building around 1919 has been restored. Coca-Cola paid Pittsburgh artist Randi Stewart to repaint the advertisement in a project that began in September and just recently was completed.

 Mike Jones I For the Herald-Standard

A school bus passes by 25 Market St. in Brownsville where a Coca-Cola advertising mural originally painted on the side of the building around 1919 has been restored. Coca-Cola paid Pittsburgh artist Randi Stewart to repaint the advertisement in a project that began in September and just recently was completed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.