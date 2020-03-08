For Sharon Bryner, who’s lived her whole life in Connellsville, trekking through the city creates a good way to become even closer to the street corners, shops and people that have nourished her life.
“I was born and raised here, and the town means a lot to me,” Bryner said. “Plus I enjoy the walking and being out.”
Bryner was participating in the fifth annual Simply Soup Walk, held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday and hosted by the Downtown Connellsville initiative, part of the Fayette County Cultural Trust.
Tickets cost $10 each and allowed ticket-holders to visit as many of the more than a dozen participating restaurants and organizations as they wanted – all the while feasting on four-ounce cups of soup.
Daniel Cocks, executive director for the Fayette County Cultural Trust, explained the procedure.
“For each ticket that the restaurant sells, they get to keep $5 of the $10, and then $5 comes back to the Downtown Connellsville organization,” he said. “We use that money in the spring to buy flowers for our planters.”
This year, for the first time, the walk also featured a gathering of artists in the Connellsville Canteen. One of the artists was Jeffrey Jenkins II, who lives in Uniontown where he was born and raised – and who returned in August after residing in Pittsburgh for about a half-dozen years.
Jenkins, whose work roams outside of realistic boundaries and into expressionism, said the Simply Soup Walk creates a fresh audience for his art.
“I’ve never been out here (to Connellsville) for artistic reasons, so 98% of the people here are going to be brand new,” he said.
Other artists at Saturday’s gathering included Liz Jones, Barbara Bailey and Brandi Bee.
Cocks noted the advantage of conducting the artist gathering amid the Simply Soup Walk.
“I thought that since we’re drawing in maybe 100 people for the soup walk, why not get some artists together while you have an audience there?” he asked.
Elsewhere on the soup-walk path, owners and managers of local businesses described how the walk lets them unveil their offerings to new audiences.
Jill Ferguson, owner and operator of Kickstand Kitchen, recalled first participating in the Simply Soup Walk in 2018, before the Kickstand Kitchen had actually opened.
“We had the building, but we didn’t have an operating kitchen yet,” she said. “So we made soup at home and we brought it down and we let people look around and check us out.”
Ferguson was serving up an alluring black bean tortilla soup on Saturday.
Jerad Fox, owner of Fox’s Tavern in South Connellsville, set up a stand on Saturday in the Youghiogheny Holistic Living center, in Connellsville. Emily Richter, who owns the center, noted the importance of this sort of collaboration.
“I think it’s super-important for all of the businesses to work together,” Richter said, adding that the center is coming upon its one-year anniversary this month.
Fox added: “I actually like doing it like this. I’d rather come here and (participate) than stay at the bar. You get to see different people. If I do it at the bar, it’s going to be the same people I see every day.”
Fox prepared a tasty vegan vegetable soup, along with French onion soup, for the walk.
The people running the businesses, along with those sampling the soups, highlighted the casual, outdoor nature of the afternoon.
“I just think it’s a nice event,” said Tarah Brazzon, manager of Clubhouse Pizzeria, as she doled out pizza soup. “Everybody’s walking around the city, visiting new places.”
Crissy Lowther, one of the people wandering from place to place on the crisp but sunny afternoon, has lived in Connellsville for about 10 years. She said she still likes to explore.
“I like to walk,” she said. “I like to walk through Connellsville to see what’s going on – even though I live right here in the area.”
Tim Witt works as the solicitor for a cluster of prominent local organizations: the Connellsville Area School District, the Connellsville Redevelopment Authority, and the city of Connellsville itself. On Saturday, though, he found himself outside of the meeting rooms as he strolled the city streets with his mother, Junann Witt.
“I think it’s a really neat thing to see everybody in the city coming together and doing a cool activity like this,” Tim Witt said. “It brings people from out of town, and it gets people outside seeing things. It’s just an awesome thing to experience.”
Cocks, along with several participants, underlined the importance of the journey during the Simply Soup Walk.
“We’re trying to promote a healthy community,” he said. “We’re trying to do our part in getting people out and about.”
Participants on Saturday included Arch Café, Trinity Lutheran Church, Connellsville Rotary (at the Care & Share Boutique), The Paint Room Bar and Grill, Wavie & Janes Emporium, Fox’s Tavern (at Youghiogheny Holistic Living), Connellsville Canteen, the Appalachian Creativity Center, Clubhouse Pizzeria, O’Donnell’s Pub, Kickstand Kitchen, Keedy’s Pizzeria, and Zia Maria Bakery & Cafe.
