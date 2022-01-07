Single-lane restrictions on Crawford Avenue in Connellsville are set to begin Monday, Jan. 17, as the state Department of Transportation does work needed to prepare for the future rehabilitation of the Officer McCray Robb Bridge.
The restriction will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and will end on Feb. 8.
During that time, crews will perform structure borings needed for the design and rehabilitation of the bridge. Alternating traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
