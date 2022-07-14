The fiery seven-piece, powerhouse band of accomplished musicians Six Gun Sally will perform in Hopwood this month.
The group recently celebrated the release of a new single and corresponding music video, and is a mainstay at clubs and venues across Pennsylvania and Ohio. Six Gun Sally’s repertoire ranges from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Fleetwood Mac, complemented by hard-driving, country rock originals.
The band is represented by Music City Media and is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, July 22, at AMVETS George C Marshall Post 103, 123 Buttermilk Lane, Hopwood.
For more information, visit www.sixgunsallyband.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.