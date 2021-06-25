Route 40 is closed near Yough Lake after a rock slide covered the highway Thursday night, the state Department of Transportation announced
Crews are currently removing trees and debris that are covering the roadway in Henry Clay Township just west of the Yough Lake Bridge that connects Fayette and Somerset counties, PennDOT officials said.
The slide was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday, and crews were immediately dispatched to begin cleanup of the highway.
The road is expected to be closed through the weekend and into early next week as crews work to stabilize the hillside where the slide occurred.
The emergency closure extends from Route 281 to the Yough Lake Bridge. Signs are posted directing motorists to use a detour on Route 281 and Route 523 to avoid the road closure.
Look for more details in tomorrow’s Herald-Standard newspaper.
