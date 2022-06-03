Fire crews responded to a basement fire at a restaurant in Brownsville on Thursday.
Chief Jarod Sealy with Brownsville Fire Company No. 1 said the fire at Pepperonnies Restaurant along National Pike East came over around 3:51 p.m.
“It was a small fire; it was an electrical fixture in the downstairs bathroom that caught on fire,” Sealy said, adding there was minimal fire extension to two adjacent rooms in the basement, and there was smoke throughout the structure. “There was very minimal damage. The owner can make some adjustments and should reopen soon.”
Sealy said firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes and then ventilated the structure.
He added that the building was mixed occupancy, with a restaurant on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor. The restaurant and the apartments were not damaged, and no injuries were reported.
In addition to Brownsville Fire Company No. 1, crews from South Brownsville, West Brownsville, Hiller and California responded along with Brownsville Ambulance.
