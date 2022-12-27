Editor’s note: The start of the new year offers a chance to reflect and hit the reset button. But research shows roughly 80% of New Year’s resolutions fail. Each day this week, the Herald-Standard will examine five common resolutions and offer readers ways to keep them.
One of the most common New Year goals is to lose weight, and sticking to it can be challenging.
But losing weight is one of the most important health decisions a person can make.
Even small changes can make a big difference – a weight loss of 5% to 10% of your total body weight is likely to reduce the chance of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.
“There are health benefits from losing weight. Carrying extra weight on our bodies physically affects the heart and puts more pressure on our joints, so when we lose weight, overall it helps protect our body from a lot of disease - heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney issues - and injury,” said Katie Stache, Fitness, Aquatics, Sports and Recreation Director of Washington Health System Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center in South Strabane Township.
There are several factors that can impact your efforts to lose weight. Those include making changes to your diet, exercise, and lifestyle. A nutritious diet and balanced lifestyle are the key to better weight control and healthful living.
Stache suggests talking to your doctor before you begin a weight-loss plan so they can help customize a plan and safely monitor your progress.
Here are some tips to help you on your weight- loss journey.
Set realistic goals
The first step in sticking to your weight-loss goal is to set an attainable goal.
“At the Wellness Center, we have people come in and say they’d like to lose 50 pounds, but when we dig deeper, they aren’t sure how they’re going to do that and how long it might take,” said Stache.
Pam George, associate executive director of the YMCA in Uniontown said setting a realistic and specific goal is important.
“People overshoot their goals, and when that doesn’t happen, they get discouraged and quit,” said George.
In the long term, it’s smart to aim for losing two pounds per week.
“It’s important to set those smaller weekly goals, the short-term goals, and to reward yourself with a massage, a walk, or a new outfit, when you reach that goal,” said Stache.
Eat healthier
“Diet and nutrition is such a large component in weight loss. Eating properly, getting enough fruit and vegetable sources and carbs has an impact,” said Stache. “Abs are made in the kitchen, not in the gym.”
Instead of dieting, focus on eating well. Research shows that following a restrictive eating plan often backfires, and makes us want to eat more.
George encourages those who are trying to lose weight to become educated about what they’re eating.
“We encourage people to eat healthy and get educated. There’s a lot more to weight loss than just exercise. Exercise alone cannot work. It has to be a a lifestyle change,” said George. “Our society has gotten to the point where we sit way too much, and exercise is important; but on top of that, the meal choices that are out there that are convenient are what we go to because we’re so busy. Educating yourself on what is in the food you are eating, and trying to move more than you sit, are important.”
Try to eat a variety of nutritious foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains such as brown rice and oatmeal.
Cook at home and grocery shop regularly to decrease the urge to eat out or buy processed foods.
Exercise
Make fitness a part of your lifestyle.
In order to do that, Stache suggests finding an exercise you enjoy, which makes it likelier that you’ll stick with it. If you like walking, biking, or yoga, make a plan to do those exercises a few times each week. You don’t need to exercise every day, and it’s important to build in recovery days and to incorporate stretching into your routine.
Both cardio and weight training are important for weight loss, Stache pointed out.
“One of the biggest things people don’t realize is that strength training helps our metabolism. We can burn more calories at rest by changing our metabolism. So, a good combination of cardiovascular work and strength training is essential,” said Stache.
Get a buddy
Find an exercise buddy, and don’t be afraid to ask for support from family and friends when you launch a weight-loss program, Stache said.
“When a family member or friend or trainer works with you, it holds you accountable. That’s why programs are so effective – there’s a sense of accountability,” said Stache. “When you know someone is cheering for you, when you feel you have an ally in your journey, you’re more likely to stick to your resolution and be successful.”
Drink water
Drinking water can be very helpful for weight loss. It is calorie-free, it helps you burn more calories, and it helps suppress your appetite when you drink it before meals.
“There are so many benefits to drinking water. But water is very underrated,” said Stache. “Staying hydrated is one of the most important things people have to do. One of the biggest things we see is people working out every day and not drinking water.”
Don’t give up
It’s easy to quit if you slip up or fall off your program. But if you eat three slices of pizza instead of one, or if you don’t see any progress, don’t get discouraged and quit. Remember that the journey is long-term. It takes time to build new habits.
“Give yourself plenty of time. You’re not going to lose 10 years of weight gain a month,” said George.
Remember that you can always get back on track, Stache encourages.
The Wellness Center holds a Biggest Winner weight loss program, and “We see quite a bit of life changing,” said Stache. “There are people who are able to get off medication, and we have people who come in and have trouble walking, and now they can go up stairs with no problem. We have people who let us know they’re feeling less pain. It’s rewarding to see the things that make a difference in people’s functional lives. Their weight-loss journeys can change their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.