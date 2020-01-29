A close-knit community was left mourning after two people died in a head-on collision in Dunbar Township Tuesday.
Tiler M. Guth, 24, of Vanderbilt and John R. Snyder, 68, of Scottdale were identified by state police as the men killed in the crash. Police said Snyder grazed a cement truck on Route 201 (Vanderbilt Road) near Adelaide Road and sped away from the scene in a Dodge Shelby Charger up a steep and winding hill, where the Charger hit Guth's Chevrolet Malibu head on. The Charger flipped onto its roof in the road. Both men died on the scene.
"It's tragic," said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
Police were not immediately sure in which lane the accident occurred, but said they believe speed was a factor in the crash.
"It's been a very sad day for our community," Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln wrote on Facebook Tuesday evening. "Sending out lots of love and prayers to all the families that lost a loved one today."
Guth was father to a young daughter, Aubrey. The girl's mother, Tyranni Sabula, wrote on Facebook about the loss to their child and their close co-parenting relationship.
"Heartbroken. You were my first love and I was the love of your life. For 11 hours I have been hit with emotions I have never felt before," she wrote.
She said Guth became her best friend, and they would operate as a unit, shopping for their daughter's clothes together and taking her to doctor appointments.
"So often I would get asked how it was that we were able to coparent so well together but what people didn’t realize that it was so much more than that," she continued. "Tiler you were the most selfless person I have ever met. I can’t believe you left me to raise our beautiful daughter without you, but I promise you I won’t let you down. I will protect her with my life and raise her to be the strong beautiful warrior we were in the process of raising together."
Five people died in three vehicle accidents in Fayette County during the first month of 2020. On Jan. 14, 66-year-old Arnold Savage died when his SUV crossed into the opposing lane of traffic on Route 40 (National Pike) and hit a tractor trailer near his Farmington home. The next day, 22-year-old Jahmal Ryan, of California, Pennsylvania and Julie Ann Olsen, 25, of Uniontown died when their vehicle went off the road on Redstone Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.