A Smithfield woman allegedly threw a knife at her husband, whom she contended also assaulted her.
Wendy June Cramer, 46, and her husband Stanley Cramer, both face assault charges following a Friday incident at their home on Rose Garden Drive in Georges Township.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, state police responded to the residence after a 911 call hangup at 6:44 a.m.
Stanley Cramer told police that he and his wife Wendy got into an argument Thursday evening when he went to work on his day off.
When he returned home Friday morning, the verbal argument turned physical. Stanley Cramer reportedly told police he wrapped his wife in a type of bear hug so that she couldn’t hit him.
When he released her, Wendy Cramer allegedly went to the kitchen, grabbed a green kitchen knife and threw it at him, striking him in the left shoulder area of his back. Police contended as Stanley Cramer checked to see if he was cut, his wife grabbed several other knives and charged at him.
Stanley Cramer also told police that he has surveillance footage of the incident, which police viewed and observed Wendy Cramer throwing the knife at her husband and then running at him with several knives in her hand
Wendy Cramer reportedly told police that her husband threw her to the ground earlier in the morning, causing a scrape to her knee and then jumped on top of her, held her down and placed his fingers inside her cheeks.
Police observed a scrape on Wendy Cramer’s knee, according to paperwork.
Wendy Cramer was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. Stanley Cramer was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Both were arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning and each was freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.