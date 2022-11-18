Charges have been filed against a Smithfield man who allegedly had sex with a 9-year-old girl in 2016.
Charles Angelo Loulis Jr., 43, was charged with two counts each of rape of a child, rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a minor before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries on Wednesday.
The alleged victim told state police that Loulis raped her twice between April 26, 2016, and May 31, 2016, when she was 9 years old.
The Herald-Standard does not publish the names of alleged victims of sexual assault.
During the first instance, the child tried to fight Loulis off, but said he threatened to kill her, according to police. On the second occasion, Loulis was interrupted and stopped the assault, police alleged.
He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail set at $50,000 and scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Jeffries at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 30.
