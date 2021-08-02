A Smithfield man is charged with neglect of a care-dependent person and simple assault after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend on Saturday.
State police alleged Joseph John Pullem, 41, grabbed Lisa Bobrick's arm at 35 Rose Drive in Georges Township after the two got into an argument, causing a bruise to her right bicep. Police identified Bobrick as being care-dependent, but did not say why in court paperwork.
Pullem is free on an unsecured bond of $5,000 and awaits his preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.