Charges have been filed against a Smithfield man accused of assaulting and injuring a 12-year-old boy.
Samuel T. Hlatky, 41, was charged Wednesday by state police with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance before on-call Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries.
The charges stem from an incident along Outcrop Road in Springhill Township at 8:23 p.m. Tuesday. The two were arguing before Hlatky shoved the boy against a wall, injuring his back, according to the criminal complaint.
Hlatky was taken into custody and found to have a bag of suspected methamphetamine in his possession, court documents state.
He is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock at 9:30 Jan. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.