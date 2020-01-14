A Smithfield man is accused of driving under the influence when he allegedly hit another driver at 80 miles per hour in September, causing serious injuries.
State police said Jonathan Robert Robinson, 33, of Main Street had a blood alcohol content of 0.289% – more than three times the legal limit of .08% – when he hit another vehicle at about 5:45 a.m. Sept. 6 at the intersection of Morgantown and Smithfield-Masontown roads. The other driver, who was identified in court paperwork only as B. Robinson, was trapped in his vehicle for nearly an hour and suffered multiple broken bones.
Police did not indicate if Jonathan Robinson and B. Robinson are related.
A state police accident reconstruction team determined Jonathan Robinson was traveling south on Morgantown Road when he hit the second driver, who was attempting to turn left from Smithfield-Masontown Road onto Morgantown Road. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour, police said.
Police said they rescued Jonathan Robinson from his Subaru SV Crosstrek, which had heavy front-end damage. Police reportedly found an open metal flask next to him in the vehicle. He showed signs of intoxication and admitted he had been drinking, police said. He complained of injuries to his legs and lower body, and was taken to Uniontown Hospital for treatment.
B. Robinson was freed from his Subaru Legacy by fire and EMS, then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. He suffered multiple neck fractures, a fractured pelvis, right hand and right knee and injuries to both legs and ankles, court documents indicated.
Jonathan Robinson was charged Thursday with aggravated assault by vehicle and two counts of DUI. He was arraigned and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond. Court documents indicate he hired attorney Jeremy Davis to represent him.
