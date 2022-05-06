Charges have been filed against a Smithfield man who allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a girl.
State police charged Charles Angelo Loulis Jr., 42, with indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors, five counts of indecent assault, three counts of harassment, and two counts of unlawful contact with minors on Wednesday.
Police said they received a report from Fayette County Children and Youth Services on March 28 that Loulis had inappropriately touched a girl on multiple occasions from 2019 and 2021, when she was between 12 and 14 years old.
The girl also told police that Loulis once slapped her across the face.
Loulis was arraigned on the charges and placed in Fayette County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at 10:30 a.m. May 18.
