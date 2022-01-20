A Smithfield man was charged for allegedly firing a round from a rifle into a bathroom while his girlfriend was inside.
William Robert Lohr, 45, is being held in the Fayette County Prison without bail, following charges related to an incident at a home on New Salem Road in Menallen Township at 6:22 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Kristen Smith told state police that she and Lohr had been arguing so she went to take a shower, hoping to diffuse the situation.
Police alleged Lohr came into the bathroom, cocked a rifle and fired one round into the wall. He fled, but was taken into custody when he returned.
On-call Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. arraigned Lohr on charges of recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment. According to the online case docket, Defino denied bail because Lohr is a potential threat to himself and others, and because the alleged crimes involved a weapon.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.