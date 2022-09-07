An arrest warrant was issued for a Smithfield man who allegedly had a small meth lab set up in a shed at his home.
Bruce A. Balsega, 35, faces various drug charges in a complaint filed on Friday before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called by Balsega’s parole officer, who discovered 23 instant cold packs and a lithium battery in the bedroom of his Jacobs Creek Road home on July 12. Police said Balsega told them those materials were for his work, but other items found in the shed included burnt pieces of aluminum foil, a spoon with residue, two jars containing white residue, camp fuel and a half-face respirator mask.
Troopers suspected Balsega had materials for a one-pot meth lab, and contacted the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team. Police said the response team collected the items, and alleged Balsega had used them to cook meth.
According to an advisory from the state Department of Transportation, one-pot labs are portable, and are used to created smaller batches of meth in a shorter amount of time in one container.
The advisory noted one-pot labs have been found in public restrooms, vehicles, homes and garages.
