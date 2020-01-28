A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Smithfield man who allegedly choked a woman until she lost consciousness, and hit her more than two dozen times.
State police said the woman, who was not identified in the court paperwork filed against 31-year-old Christopher N. Foster, had swelling, bruising and scratches to her face and other parts of her body.
Police said Foster and the woman got into an argument at a Springhill Township home because she wouldn’t let him use her vehicle on Monday. He is accused of choking her and hitting her with a closed fist while she was lying on the bed with children.
When the woman went downstairs, Foster again started to hit her, police said, and then went to her car and took $80 from her wallet and “ripped” wires out of the engine block area of the vehicle.
A woman who was at the home told police she saw Foster hit the woman between 25 and 30 times.
Foster is charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, theft, criminal mischief and harassment.
Police could not immediately locate him, and Fayette County Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock issued a warrant for his arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.