A Smithfield man is behind bars for allegedly fleeing police in a brief chase that ended when he crashed with a puppy in his car, causing minor injuries to the dog.
State police said Jason Grow, 29, who is listed as homeless, had three active warrants when he allegedly fled a traffic stop at about 3:15 a.m. Friday on North Morgantown Street (Route 857).
According to court paperwork, a state police trooper spotted Grow idling in the parking lot of a Methodist Church, before watching him turn three times at a high rate of speed without using turn signals. The trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop, and Grow allegedly fled at 78 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Police said Grow tried to make a right turn on Dry Run and Big Six roads and hit a guard rail, disabling the vehicle. Grow got out of the vehicle with a German husky puppy. He was taken into custody, and reportedly gave police his brother's name twice.
Grow was later identified, and found to have an arrest warrant in Greene County for felony strangulation, an arrest warrant in Allegheny County for terroristic threats and harassment, and a parole violation warrant.
Police released the puppy to Grow's girlfriend, who was told to take it to a veterinarian.
Grow is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, cruelty to animals, false identification and several traffic citations. He was arraigned Friday morning before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan A. Henning, who set bail at $100,000. Grow remains in Fayette County Prison in lieu of bail. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Daniel C. Shimshock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.