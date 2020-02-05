A Smock man was charged Wednesday after a 10-month-old girl was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures in November.
State police said Christopher V. Yoder, 21, of Morris Hollow Road initially denied hurting the baby, but admitted in January he broke her arm two days before she was taken to the hospital.
According to court paperwork, Jes Coddington-Yoder took the baby to MedExpress Nov. 23, saying she woke up from a nap with a swollen arm. Staff referred her to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh, and called in suspected child abuse to a mandated reporting line. Doctors at the hospital determined the child had a fracture to her upper arm and her collar bone, police said.
Both parents initially denied responsibility and knowledge of what happened, police said.
Court paperwork indicated that Yoder was hunting when Coddington-Yoder saw the injuries and sent him a photo. Police said he told her to take the child to MedExpress. The two also reportedly told police that a few days before seeking treatment two large dogs ran into the house and knocked the baby over. They told police the girl guarded her arm and it was tender, but she did not appear to be injured, court filings stated.
Child advocacy doctors determined the injuries were caused by abuse, and said causing the arm fracture would take considerably high force, police said. She could not have caused the injury in her crib, and the injury would have been noticed, they said. The broken collar bone would require less force and could happen accidentally, but it would be "very unusual" for a 10-month old to cause the injury herself, court documents said.
"Some adult in this young child's life must be aware of what happened," they wrote in a medical conclusion. "This 10-month-old child could not have injured herself without an adult knowing."
Police conducted interviews again on Jan. 14, and Coddington-Yoder again denied culpability. Yoder told police he "squeezed the victim too hard" and "knows he broke the arm" before bed Nov. 21, court documents stated.
He was charged Wednesday with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured, meaning he did not have to post bond for release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.