A Smock man who allegedly assaulted a woman Wednesday then made threatening comments toward a magisterial district judge at his preliminary arraignment, according to police.
Uniontown state police said David Lee Kovach, 29, of Smock made derogatory and threatening comments toward Magisterial District Judge Jennifer Jeffries at her district court off South Mount Vernon Avenue in South Union Township Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.
Kovach faces charges of terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct and is confined at Fayette County Prison after his bail was denied per Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros. Kovach is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Jan. 22 before Metros.
Kovach also faces charges of simple assault, harassment and cruelty to animals after police alleged he physically assaulted a Smock woman on Smock Hill Street in Menallen Township Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. Kovach had fled the scene but was later located, police said.
