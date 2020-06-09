A Smock man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting two young children multiple times over several years.
State police said Jesse Andrew Riggin, 26, of 2nd Street admitted to sexually assaulting a boy and girl after he was brought in for questioning.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed in his case, the investigation began April 26 with a call to PA Childline, a child abuse reporting line, and police opened an investigation along with Fayette County Children & Youth Services and A Child’s Place advocacy center. Riggin allegedly began sexually assaulting the boy when the child was between 2 and 4 years old. The girl is currently 4. She told investigators during a forensic interview that Riggin performed sex acts on her which caused her pain. She said she also saw Riggin sexually assault the boy.
Riggin told police he sexually assaulted the boy at least five times and sexually assaulted the girl at least seven times, according to court documents.
He told troopers he “blacks out” and “doesn’t completely remember,” describing the alleged abuse as “an accident.” He told authorities he “feels horrible” and “needs help,” police wrote in court documents.
Riggin is listed as a firefighter for a local fire department on its website, but the chief said he has not been involved for years.
Riggin is facing charges including aggravated indecent assault of a child. He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Richard A. Kasunic II, who set unsecured bail at $350,000, meaning he was not required to post bail as a condition of release.
He is prohibited from contact the victims, and is under pretrial supervision, officials said.
