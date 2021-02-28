A Smock woman was killed Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Perry Township.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said Beverly Daugherty, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the vehicle accident.
State police at Belle Vernon confirmed the crash occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Reilly said Daugherty was driving the vehicle, which was traveling north on Route 51 when the vehicle had some impact with a side guardrail, crossed over all four lanes, hit a fenced area, then a tree and finally had a direct impact into the brick building of the Walter Mucci Construction Co. in Franklin Township.
Reilly said the damage to the vehicle caused major entrapment for Daugherty, who sustained major injuries to her lower left and right extremities and went into shock as firefighters started to extract her from the vehicle.
He said first responders found Daugherty was unresponsive after she was removed from the vehicle.
“They did everything they could,” Reilly said, adding Deputy Coroner Michael Rock arrived on the scene and pronounced Daugherty dead at 3:35 p.m.
Daugherty’s husband, Frederick Daugherty of Smock, was in the front passenger side of the vehicle and was also entrapped in the vehicle.
Reilly said Frederick Daugherty had to be extracted and then flown by medical helicopter to a trauma center with serious injuries.
The Pennsylvania State Police Troop B Forensic Service Unit and Collision, Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.
