Rapper Snoop Dogg announced the High School Reunion Tour with Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner, featuring special guest DJ Drama.
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa bring 'High School Reunion Tour' to Burgettstown
- MARK HOFMANN
-
-
- 0
Recent Headlines
- Westmoreland Performing Arts to bring 'Jesus Christ Superstar' to the Palace Theatre
- Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa bring 'High School Reunion Tour' to Burgettstown
- 'Alice in Wonderland' to be presented by Morgantown Dance
- 'Habitat Heroes' show at the National Aviary in Pittsburgh
- Yough Intermediate Middle School to present 'Disney's The Lion King Jr.'
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.