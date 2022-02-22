A barrage of snowy weather in recent weeks and the interest in the Winter Olympics helped to push skiers to the slopes this season.
After unseasonably warm and rainy weather in December, the temperate forecasts changed, giving Seven Springs Mountain Resort that straddles Fayette and Somerset counties a welcomed boost in guests.
“The Olympics being on gets people the itch to try it,” Seven Springs spokesman Alex Moser said. “People got the itch last year to try it (during pandemic lockdowns) came back to it. It’s still happening this year. We’ve been busy. Very, very busy.”
Even with the later snowfall this winter, Seven Springs was able to keep the slopes blanketed with its snow-making system.
“Nobody can pump out snow like we can,” Moser said.
This winter has been a little more normal than the 2020-21 season when strict COVID-19 safety protocols were in place, prompting the resort to convert the Foggy Goggle restaurant and bar into an open-air venue to avoid indoor restrictions and allow for more air circulation. Moser said beside all employees wearing masks at the facility, most people probably don’t notice any differences from past years.
Also, the sale of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain resorts from the Nutting family Dec. 31 to Vail Resorts transitioned seamlessly. Moser said guests and workers likely have noticed few changes with the new ownership. All current ski passes were honored through season, and Vail’s EPIC passes that can be used at all of its resorts will be available for sale before next ski season.
“Bob is proud of what his team has done the past 15 years, so I don’t know how many changes were needed,” Moser said of Bob Nutting, whose family owned the three resorts until selling them to Vail. “We’ve had very little issues.”
Now with spring fast approaching, there are still many opportunities to ski over the next several more weeks. The ski slopes at Seven Springs usually remain open until April, while neighboring Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain resorts are open until mid-March, Moser said.
“March is coming ahead with a little warmer temperatures,” Moser said. “If you’ve never skied or snowboarded before, March is a great time to learn. It’s warmer and a little more comfortable.”
