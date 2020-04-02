Agnes Stephanie Snyder, a resident of Quality Life Services-Henry Clay in Markleysburg, recently celebrated her 100th birthday.
Snyder was born April 1, 1920 in Charleroi, a daughter of John F. and Angela Litafloria Kaiser.
After the passing of her mother, Snyder was raised by her paternal aunt and her husband Sophia Kaiser Zylka and Henry Zylka on a farm in Acme.
Snyder was married 50 years to Ira D. “Buck” Snyder, who died in 1998. They made their home in Acme and had four children; Kathy Snyder Akerboom, of Alden, New York; Eva Jane Snyder, of Fayette, Mississippi; Ira Joe Snyder, of Fayette, Mississippi; and Elizabeth Snyder Brown, of Acme; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A homemaker, Snyder was a 4-H leader for 10 years, teaching home economics. She owned Snyder’s Timber in Acme, operated by her husband.
Throughout her life, Snyder loved gardening and preserving foods. She was an avid huckleberry picker. She made fresh butter and bread every Friday.
She enjoyed quilting and made many quilts for people. She embroidered and taught her children and 4-H youths how to design and make clothes, making patterns out of newspapers as she learned as a child growing up in the Great Depression.
Due to the coronavirus, her family will celebrate Snyder’s birthday at a later date. The nursing home observed the occasion on Snyder’s actual birthday.
