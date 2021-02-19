State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, has applauded a decision by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission to delay Pennsylvania’s enrollment in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI.
“This week’s decision by IRRC shows that RGGI is definitely the wrong path for our state to take, notably during a pandemic,” said Snyder. “In fact, several industry representatives, including the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, are rightfully concerned that such a move would impose a carbon tax and lead energy companies in my communities to close and frankly, that would be beyond devastating. We can’t afford for that to happen.
“It is imperative that the governor must take these recommendations from IRRC seriously and put an end to RGGI. My region is among those that would be adversely impacted and if those energy jobs leave our state, we’ll be paying the price for years and generations to come.”
The commission asked the state’s Environmental Quality Board to delay entry into RGGI by one year. Several industry officials and representatives across Pennsylvania have opposed RGGI, saying it will increase energy rates for consumers and businesses, lead to the elimination of family-sustaining jobs, and not provide a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, as proponents of RGGI have claimed.
