A local legislator will introduce a measure to provide broadband access to all residents with funding from the American Rescue Plan.
On July 19, Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, wrote in a memorandum in the state House of Representatives that reliable, high-speed internet has become more of a necessity that not all Pennsylvanians have.
“Affordable access to quality broadband internet is a necessity in our modern world,” Snyder said. “Yet, many rural areas and numerous urban communities across our Commonwealth have been left behind with lagging internet speed and poor broadband availability.”
The memorandum went on to state that without reliable internet access, many are given an unfair disadvantage in an increasingly digital world.
“Even before the pandemic occurred, residents across Pennsylvania have struggled with reliable access to broadband,” said Snyder. “With our increasingly digital world, it’s imperative that our students, workers and local businesses can connect, and my bill would ensure all communities can have equal access.”
Snyder’s measure would place $500 million from Pennsylvania’s share of American Rescue Plan funds into the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding program to fund broadband expansion efforts in unserved and underserved areas across the state.
Snyder said funneling that aid to the funding program will be an excellent way to ensure that those who are being left out of broadband internet will have access to vital services.
“Unfortunately, we missed an opportunity to properly fund these ventures during the recent budget process,” Snyder said. “We cannot let another opportunity slide past us.”
Snyder is asking her fellow lawmakers to join her in co-sponsoring her legislation.
