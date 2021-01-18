State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson Township, was chosen to serve a second term as a deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus.
“I’m deeply honored for the opportunity to again lead the charge on setting and guiding our caucus’s agenda, focusing on several priorities, including support for our small businesses, which have been adversely impacted by the current pandemic,” Snyder said. “I look forward to working with our team to advance our agenda for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians.”
Snyder also co-founded the legislature’s Broadband Caucus and the formation of a state Office of Broadband Initiatives. For several years, Snyder has led the push toward expanding reliable affordable broadband access for unserved and underserved communities statewide.
Snyder has also been chosen to serve on the following House committees: Agriculture and Rural Affairs; Committee on Committees; Consumer Affairs; Environmental Resources and Energy; Labor and Industry; Policy Committee.
