Ohiopyle State Park was a popular destination over the weekend for those looking to soak up summer’s sunshine before the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 8:12 AM
In Fayette County, students in Frazier and Belle Vernon Area school districts will head back to class on Friday, while those in Albert Gallatin Area, Brownsville Area, Connellsville Area, Laurel Highlands and Uniontown Area school districts return to their studies on Monday, Aug. 28.
