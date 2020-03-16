As federal, state and local leaders strive to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), many non-essential businesses in the eastern part of the state have been called on to close or limit their operations. The Centers for Disease Control took it one step further and have recommended that all gatherings of 50 or more be cancelled.
Despite there being no confirmed cases in Fayette County, business owners across the county were tasked with the difficult decision of making the call whether to close their business and cancel events or try to limit operations to stay with that 50 person occupancy. This particularly a tough call for bar owners who have big St. Patrick’s Day parties planned for Tuesday night, which represent a big chunk of their business for this week, month and even the year.
However, Monday afternoon, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered nonessential businesses across the state to shut down at midnight and that includes restaurants and bars.
Richard Ringer, co-owner of the South Street Tavern & Grille in Uniontown, said they made the decision to temporarily close Monday even before Wolf’s order.
“It’s just out of an abundance of caution that we made the decision,” said Ringer.
The type of business they run definitely played a role in the decision.
“It’s a bar. With social distancing they are saying six feet between people. It’s hard to put six feet between customer or even between customer and wait staff,” added Ringer.
In addition, another factor in the decision was that health officials are saying that it’s not a matter of when cases with hit the county, but when. If avoiding crowds and social distancing is what health officials are recommending, business owners like Ringer have to take that seriously.
The bar will be closed through April 3. At that point, the owners will re-evaluate the decision and decide whether or not to extend the time or reopen.
“This was not an easy decision. Still, we believe the temporary halt of our business is appropriate to protect the health of our valued customers, our dedicated staff and in the best interest of our community.”
Ringer added that “it’s a tough business decision, but it’s the right business decision.”
As the business closures sink in, Ringer said some business owners will have a tough time surviving.
”I think it may depend on what kind of business they have and how efficiently they run their businesses,” said Ringer.
If there’s one group affected that he really empathizes with it’s employees.
”I feel bad about our staff,” said Ringer. “They are dedicated and good at what they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.