Two rape charges filed against a Michigan man who was accused of assaulting a Uniontown girl were dismissed on Tuesday.
Thomas Dudley, 37, was accused of sexually assaulting the girl, 9 at the time, at a city home in 2013. Fifteen other charges lodged against him in the case were held for court following a preliminary hearing.
Dudley allegedly assaulted the girl in her bed.
Charges held for court include sexual assault, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, eight counts of aggravated indecent assault and four counts of indecent assault. Dudley is being held at Fayette County Prison without bail. His formal arraignment in Fayette County Common Pleas Court is scheduled for March 18.
