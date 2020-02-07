Hundreds of millions of dollars in funding are earmarked for area public schools next year as part of proposed state budgetary figures released earlier this week.
Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a 2020-21 spending plan for public education Tuesday that includes allocations to school districts and the creation of a scholarship program for students attending state universities.
More than $218 million of the governor’s proposed $6.9 billion basic education budget is reserved for 20 school districts in the Herald-Standard coverage area of Fayette County, the Mid-Mon Valley, Greene County and southwestern Westmoreland County.
If the figures stand, Brownsville Area School District would see the largest dollar increase among area districts, a bump of more than a half million.
“That’s going to go a long way for us, because over the last five years, we have done everything we’ve been able to do to cut costs,” said Dr. Keith Hartbauer, Brownsville superintendent, noting that two years ago the district took a “pretty significant hit” when its basic education subsidy decreased.
New dollars added to the basic education budget after the 2014-15 fiscal year — approximately $798.7 million, including the current proposed figures — are distributed to school districts using the state’s Basic Education Funding Formula, also known as the “fair funding formula,” which applies weights to certain socioeconomic factors that influence how school districts operate.
“We wish there was consistency that we could plan on,” said Hartbauer. “We won’t see that until the state puts more money into the fair funding formula to give it more equity across the board for all districts.”
Ringgold and California Area school districts are also poised to receive six-figure increases in basic education subsidies — $115,380 and $102,610, respectively.
Five area school districts are slated to receive fewer dollars than their 2019-20 allocations under the proposed budget.
Albert Gallatin, a district forced to take extreme cost-cutting measures last year to balance its budget, is being saddled with a $121,237 reduction in its proposed subsidy.
“That’s going to be a tremendous hit to our district in trying to absorb that loss,” said Albert Gallatin Superintendent Chris Pegg. “We’re always hoping for a little more, but getting less would certainly be difficult to overcome.”
Pegg said he is hopeful Wolf’s plan to seek comprehensive charter school reform could aid Albert Gallatin, which is paying $1.3 million this year in cyber charter tuition. The governor’s proposal establishes a statewide cyber-charter school tuition rate and changes special education reimbursements for charter schools, a move that is said will save school districts statewide $280 million.
In addition to Albert Gallatin, Uniontown Area could see a $75,334 reduction in its $16.3 million allocation, and Connellsville Area is set to lose $247,946 from its $31.2 million allotment under the new plan.
Greene County school districts Jefferson Morgan and West Greene are being allocated $30,306 and $13,723 less, respectively, under the proposed budget.
The overall $6.9 billion proposed basic education budget for the state is an increase of $100 million, or 1.6%, over the 2019-20 appropriation.
The governor’s budget also proposes $1.2 billion statewide for special education funding, which constitutes a $25 million, or 2.1%, increase over the prior year. Every school district in the Herald-Standard coverage area would receive an increase in special education funds under the proposed budget.
The budget plan also calls for $268 million to school districts in Ready to Learn block grants, which provide resources for schools to enhance learning opportunities for students in grades pre-K to 3; a $30 million increase for Pre-K Counts and Head Start programs; a $13 million increase for the State System of Higher Education; and a $66.6 million subsidy for secondary career and technical education.
Wolf’s plan would also create a major new program for college scholarships in state-owned universities.
The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program, a $204 million initiative through the State System of Higher Education, would benefit lower- and middle-class students who attend Pennsylvania’s 14 state-owned universities, including California University of Pennsylvania.
The program incentivizes students to live and work in Pennsylvania after graduation. Administration officials estimate that at least 25,000 state-system university students would benefit from it.
“Gov. Tom Wolf’s Nellie Bly Scholarship Program represents a watershed investment in the success of Pennsylvania’s students and the Commonwealth’s public higher education system,” said Dan Greenstein, Chancellor of the State System of Higher Education, in a statement.
“Student success and affordability drive our ongoing effort to redesign our system of 14 public universities, and to accomplish reform at such an unprecedented scale, the State System is renewing our partnership with the Commonwealth.
“Gov. Wolf’s announcement today illustrates what’s possible with this partnership, making more than 25,000 undergraduate students eligible to apply for the Nellie Bly Scholarship and incentivizing them to start their careers here in Pennsylvania.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.