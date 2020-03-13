There’s something about a cold, snowy weekend and a warm, cozy cabin that fit so well together.
In a winter full of mild temperatures and little snowfall, we were certainly lucky to pick a weekend when almost a foot of snow fell on the Laurel Highlands region, just in time for our somewhat annual winter camping weekend.
Three years ago, my husband and I stumbled across a small campground that boasted their rustic cabins. Four camping — or I guess “cabining” — trips later, we can honestly say that Kooser State Park is tied for our favorite campground/outing location (tied with Laurel Hill State Park, where we frequently find ourselves for summer tent camping trips).
Nestled in thick pines, not far from Hidden Valley Resort in Somerset County, the park also borders Forbes State Forest, so you are bound to see some sort of wildlife on your trip and enjoy a private, low-key weekend.
On this particular trip, my husband, aunt, cousins and I came prepared with a truckload of firewood, games and food, the latter of which was easy to prepare using each cabin’s provided stove and oven, fridge, sink and counter space.
There’s a level of convenience there that still makes it an enjoyable camping weekend, but with a couple more modern, comfortable flares.
Not ones to be totally cooped up all weekend, my aunt and I donned heavy boots and coats and hit the trails. Snow was heavily falling around us, almost as if someone had shaken a snow globe to watch the flakes fall haphazardly.
There weren’t any other souls in sight; the only evidence of civilization being the wayward deer trails through the snow and the footprints of at least two other brave hikers before us.
There’s something almost magical about those first couple of hours during/after a freshly fallen snow while it blankets every surface it possibly can.
Light, airy snow gingerly settles on leaves and twigs. Small mountain streams form icicles at quicker rates. And the undeniably crisp smell of snow and woodlands permeates the atmosphere, creating an invigorating, albeit cold, moment of exhilaration — as cheesy as it may sound.
That hike alone was probably the highlight of the trip, as we very much enjoyed the cold, the snow, the bitterly chilly breeze, and the solitude of the campground without other folks milling about.
And of course, knowing that you are soon going back to a warm cabin to shed the winter coat and boots, made it all the more enjoyable.
It was a picturesque scene, walking upon a dark, wooden cabin with inches of fluffy white snow and ice on the ground, with smoke billowing from the chimney that promised a warm interior.
And all of it found just over an hour from our home in Washington. It’s an excellent weekend getaway that’s just far enough away.
It’ll never cease to amaze me how certain regions, even certain pockets of ground, will have more snow than others. As we declined the mountain just a day later, closer to Donegal and then Mt. Pleasant, there was less and less snow on the ground.
By the time we made it down I-70, there were only brown fields and bright sunshine, sans any evidence of snow. Strange to think that just half-and-hour and a couple feet of elevation prior, there was nearly a foot of snow and chilly temps that would make any winter enthusiast excited.
We’ve never visited or stayed at the campground any time but winter, and can only speak for its appeal in those cold months, but would absolutely recommend for a close-to-home, weekend getaway in the mountains.
