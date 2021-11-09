A Somerset County man is being held in the Fayette County Prison without bail after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop while in possession of drugs.
Connellsville Police charged Albert Marody, 34, of Friedens with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver drugs and possession of a controlled substance and one count each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest and false identification on Sunday.
Connellsville police said they pulled over a car with a non-functioning rear parking lamp along North Pittsburgh Street around midnight Sunday. The driver of the vehicle identified himself, and the passenger of the vehicle identified himself as James A. Murph. Police asked Murph to get out of the vehicke and when they tried to search him, he fled, court paperwork alleged.
Police caught the man, later identified as Marody, and found he had an active warrant for his arrest. Police said he was in possession of about 10 grams of methamphetamine, nine stamp bags of suspected heroin, a digital scale, packaging materials like plastic bags, two smoking devices and a pistol.
He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., who denied bail due to multiple warrants and because Marody ran from police.
Marody is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Haggerty at 1 p.m. Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.