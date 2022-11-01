A Somerset man was denied bail after he allegedly chased a woman into a Fayette County gas station and stabbed her in the face and chest.
William Lewis Shroyer Jr., 28, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person on Monday.
Shroyer was charged after an incident at the Speedy Meedy’s gas station along Indian Creek Valley Road in Springfield Township at 7:55 p.m. Sunday. At that time, witness Joshua Spencer told state police he saw a woman get out of a vehicle and run into the gas station with a man following her.
Spencer pulled into the store’s parking lot, and heard an employee inside the store screaming for help.
Police said Spencer saw Shroyer stabbing Kayla Swink as she was lying on the ground. Spencer intervened and was able to restrain Shroyer until police arrived, according to court paperwork.
Swink told police that Shroyer was taking her home, and told her he wanted her to drop a no-contact order she had against him. She told police she got out of the vehicle and ran into Speedy Meedy’s to ask for help, and Shroyer followed her into the store and began stabbing her.
After he was taken into custody, Shroyer reportedly told police he was in love with Swink and could not imagine his life without her. He said when she ran inside the store, he grabbed a knife and planned on killing her and himself, according to the charges.
Police said Swink was stabbed multiple times, causing injuries to her chest and facial area.
Shroyer is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with his bail being denied due to the nature of his charges.
He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr.
