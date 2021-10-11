The 44th branch office of Somerset Trust Company opened in a Fayette County high school.
“This has been a long day coming,” said Adam Kopp, Somerset Trust’s regional marketing coordinator for Westmoreland and Fayette counties. “Three years in the making.”
In 2018, Connellsville Area High School Principal Nick Bosnic contacted the bank about opening a branch in the high school after seeing how other schools have done so, using it as an asset for students to become more educated on finances.
Bosnic said it will also “provide financial literacy and the opportunity for our whole student body — 9 through 12 — to understand the value of money, careers and have that connection together of how to manage and be financially literate.”
Angie Rowland, the project coordinator at Somerset Trust Company, said they hoped to open the branch last year, but were delayed due to COVID-19 last year.
“The students will learn how a bank branch works and will hopefully lead some students to work in the financial field, and they’ll get to know Somerset Trust,” Rowland said.
Rowland said the bank, named Falcon Branch and located at the auditorium entrance, will not be open to the public for business, only serving students, faculty and those in the administration.
She noted two Somerset Trust Company employees will be conducting business in the bank as a group of students will act as “student employees” and will be there to observe, learn from and shadow the branch employees.
“You being our original, initial class coming tough this will be a great learning experience for you guys for financial education and real-world banking,” Rowland said.
“Hopefully, this adds value to what you do in the future,” said Sean Cook, the president and CEO of Somerset Trust Company.
The seven student employees came from the Business and Personal Finance with Integrated Banking class of Connellsville Area High School teacher Tina Gummo.
“I’m excited for the kids,” she said. “This is an awesome opportunity for them.”
Along with the student employees getting that hands-on experience, Somerset Trust will also have speakers go to the school and go over financial matters with Gummo’s students.
Gummo said the students chosen to take part in the student employee program showed a particular interest in it, attending training during the summer at the bank.
She said she hopes to have six to eight more students take part as student employees, joining the initial seven to work at the bank until the end of the school year.
