The Soroptimist International of Fayette County is seeking candidates for its Soroptimist Violet Richardson Award.
The organization is seeking nominations of any young woman in Fayette County in grades nine to 12 who volunteers in her community or school, sees challenges instead of obstacles, feels hope instead of despair, and believes in the power of volunteer action.
Soroptimist, an organization of women whose members volunteer in their communities, sponsors the award, which comes with a check for $350 to the volunteer as well as a $350 check to the volunteer’s organization.
Candidates can apply by calling 724-246-8874 for an application.
Applications must be returned by Feb. 22, 2023, to Christine Kaufman, VRA co-chairman.
