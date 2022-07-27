Soroptimist International of Fayette County installs new officers, board members

Soroptimist International of Fayette County recently installed new board members and officers for 2022-2023. Pictured, from left, are board members Melissa Seabury, Deborah McClelland, Pam Jacobs and Janet Kowalczyk, President Catherine Forman, Vice President Denise DeHaas, Recording Secretary Mary Len Hajduk, Corresponding Secretary Pam Barnhart, Treasurer Sally Bryan-Sobek and District IV Director Lisa Malago.

