The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education and Training Awards for Women is available for women who serve as the primary wage earners for their families and seek financial assistance to continue their education or receive training.
Jana Welsh and Crystal Shultz have both received the Soroptimist International of Fayette County Live Your Dream Award.
Welsh, who won in 2019, was honored at the local club level, the North Atlantic Region and the Soroptimist International of the Americas Federation levels.
“The Live Your Dream Award is more than a monetary reward. It is women affirming women,” Welsh said. “Sharing my story and hearing the stories of other inspirational women from around the world, gave me the courage to keep fighting for my dreams.”
Shultz is the 2022 award recipient, and said winning had a big impact on her life.
“This award came with a chance to do something extra with my business, my schooling and to help to prepare our home environment so I could focus more on the business and school to improve the quality of life for my family,” Shultz said.
Her application was submitted to the Soroptimist North Atlantic Region, where she was honored with a second award at their annual Spring Conference in Scranton in April.
The local club provides a cash award to its recipients, who will then advance to the Soroptimist North Atlantic Region level, where winners could receive up to an additional $5,000.
Recipients can use the Live Your Dream Award to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education or additional skills and training, which includes tuition, books, child care, carfare, or any other education-related expense.
“It made me believe in myself,” Welsh said, adding that she encourages women in the community to apply for the Live Your Dream Award. “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”
Applications are available on the Soroptimist International of the America’s website at www.soroptimist.org.
