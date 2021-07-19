South Connellsville is a step closer to round-the-clock police protection from Connellsville City Police.
Last week, members of South Connellsville Borough Council unanimously voted to begin receiving police coverage from Connellsville City Police for five years.
South Connellsville Mayor Jerry Reagan said the borough has gone without a police force since around February as officers left the department, and those positions couldn’t be filled.
“It got down to where we couldn’t get anyone hired here,” Reagan said of the borough police department despite advertising open positions on the force. “It just seemed like nobody was interested in applying for the job.”
Reagan said a couple of rookie officers fresh from the police academy applied, but the police department didn’t have any veteran officers to train them.
Since February, the borough has relied on Pennsylvania State Police, but unless they’re patrolling nearby when a call comes in, they normally don’t have a quick response time unlike neighboring Connellsville City.
“Our police chief has wanted this to happen since becoming our police chief,” said Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln about Chief Bill Hammerle, who attended the borough council meeting to discuss the issue. “It has never been the right time, but now everything has fallen into place to make it happen.”
Reagan said Hammerle was once a police officer for the borough.
Lincoln said a lot of hard work went into the new partnership with Hammerle, with the city clerk and director of finance developing the five-year contract.
To help give South Connellsville 24/7 police coverage, the city will increase the number of city officers from 15 to 17, and the borough will pay $179,000 for the remainder of 2021, increasing to $198,389 from 2022-24, and $221,000 for 2025.
Lincoln said the partnership will be a win-win for both municipalities.
“Our city will be able to have two more police officers working to keep the community safe,” he said. “South Connellsville will now have 24/7 police coverage for the first time. Plus they are getting some of the best community-minded police officers in the whole area.”
The proposed date to start the coverage is Aug. 1.
“We just had to do something, and we found best route,” Reagan said.
Connellsville City Council will vote on the matter during its next council meeting on July 20.
