A fire at a South Connellsville home Thursday morning has displaced a family of three.
The fire broke out at 1155 W. Gibson Ave. at about 7:45 a.m. according to South Connellsville Fire Co. Chief Jeremy Grubbs.
Grubbs said crews were able to knock down the heaviest flames within minutes of arriving; however, that short amount of time was enough for the fire to leave the house a total loss.
“We believe it started in one of the upstairs bedrooms,” Grubbs said.
He added that the state police fire marshal is investigating the exact cause of the fire.
According to Grubbs, a man, woman and an 8-year-old boy lived in the house. He said the American Red Cross is assisting them with finding a place to stay.
No injuries were reported. A cat was trapped inside the house, but fire crews removed it and the cat is safe with its family.
“My assistant chief actually found it and saved it,” Grubbs said.
Also responding to the scene were New Haven Hose Co., Dunbar Fire Department, Morrell Fire Co., Connellsville Township Fire Department, Dawson Fire Co., Everson Fire Co., Fayette EMS and Connellsville police.
