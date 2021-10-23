A South Connellsville man was charged Thursday with possessing more than a thousand photos and videos of child pornography on his cellphone.
State police charged Daniel J. Wolfe, 58, of 1729 Fourth St., with criminal use of a communication facility and 50 counts each of child pornography and disseminating photos/films of a child in sex acts.
Police said they were alerted in August to child pornography being uploaded to a cloud-based network and were able to match the email and phone number to accounts in Wolfe’s name.
Investigators confiscated Wolfe’s phone and found 405 photos and 122 videos of child pornography on the device, according to court documents. They also discovered 971 photos and 126 videos on the phone’s memory card, police said.
Wolfe was arraigned Friday morning by District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr. and released on $50,000 unsecured bond. His preliminary hearing before Haggerty is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16.
