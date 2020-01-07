SOUTH CONNELLSVILLE – The borough’s reorganization meeting started with the resignation of the sitting mayor and the appointment of a new one.
James Manges, who took office in 2018, sent his letter of resignation on Dec. 27, solicitor Michael Hammond said. Council members voted to appoint the board’s president, Jerry Reagan, to fill the remaining two years of Manges’ term.
Reagan, along with newly elected council members Pat Foley, Tom Jenkins and David Voda Sr., were all sworn in by Magisterial District Judge Ron Haggerty Jr. at the meeting.
After the meeting, Reagan said he hasn’t spoken with Manges and wasn’t sure what prompted the resignation. Manges did not return a call for comment.
Regardless of the reason, Reagan said, council would continue pressing forward with borough business.
“I’ve been on council for years and this is all new to me,” he said. “I plan on doing the best I can while I sit here.”
With Reagan accepting the position of mayor, there was one more vacancy to fill on council. Council unanimously voted to appoint Jay Fox to fill Reagan’s position. Fox had run for the mayoral post as a Republican, but was defeated by Manges.
Councilman George Jay will serve as the board’s president; Councilman Don Ringer will serve as vice president.
Council also voted to maintain Hammond as solicitor, Kelly Addis as secretary and Libby Giles as treasurer.
Council members tabled the assignment of committees until their upcoming agenda meeting and will most likely vote on them at the next regular meeting.
