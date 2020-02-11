SOUTH CONNELLSVILE – A month after residents questioned why officials refused to care for their road after nearly 40 years, council members reversed the decision.
Council member Pat Foley said Monday that documentation dating back to 1998 verified the borough had committed to maintain Dushane Avenue as one of its roads. The sign stating “Borough Maintenance Ends Here” was removed, officials said.
In January, members of several of the families who live at the top of that road came to council’s meeting to ask why the sign was posted on Dushane a few days before Christmas, noting no one told them the borough would no longer care for the road before it was erected.
Without borough crews taking care of the road, specifically in winter, residents said they were concerned that those who travel the road could be at risk.
At the time, Deb Striner, who lives on Dushane Avenue, told council that her husband’s father had donated the property for the road to the borough. Solicitor Michael Hammond said the borough could locate no documents to support that, but encouraged residents to bring any documents to him.
In other business, Striner was again at council’s meeting this month, this time to question why garbage haulers have missed picking up their trash on their road several times, even when there was no inclement weather.
Officials said they are in talks with Advanced Disposal, the borough’s garbage company, concerning a number of similar complaints.
Council member Don Ringer said the missed pickups aren’t specific to Dushane Avenue, but are occurring throughout the borough.
"We are currently in conversations with them and we're trying to get this issue resolved," he said.
Borough Secretary Kelly Addis said she has gotten several calls from residents who are "just angry over this whole garbage issue."
Also at the meeting:
n Ringer urged residents to make sure their house number is posted in keeping with the borough's ordinance.
Kenny Martray with Widmer Engineering said Walmart sells green shields with reflective numbers that are usually attached to a mailbox.
n Council passed a motion to allow street department Supervisor Tim Ritenour to purchase the parts necessary to fix the blades on both snow plow trucks, with the expenditure not to exceed $1,300. They also passed motions setting their annual spring yard sale for May 2, and their annual spring cleanup event for May 6 in conjunction with the regular trash day.
Council members Jay Fox and George Jay were absent from the meeting.
